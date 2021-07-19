Carrie Lynn West, 61, passed away Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, at her residence in Bluffton. Her death followed an extended illness.

Carrie was born Jan. 19, 1960, in Bluffton, to Maurice and Sharon DeBolt Gase. Her father preceded her in death. Her mother, Sharon (Melvin) Fuelling, survives in Decatur.

She graduated from Norwell High School with the Class of 1978. Following graduation, she worked at Kitco Industries in Bluffton and at Peyton’s Northern for 26 years, retiring in 2020. Carrie enjoyed bird watching and attending to her bird feeders, and she was also known for her love of cats. She enjoyed fishing and camping and word search and puzzles.

She is survived by her mother; a daughter, Karlie (Kenneth) Cook of Bluffton; a brother, Steven Gase of Bluffton; a sister, Christine (Mike) Ferguson of Bluffton; and two grandchildren, Joshua Fate and Collin Cook, both of Bluffton.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolences may be made atwww.goodwincaleharnish.com