Home Opinions Bogus claims from the Poor People’s Campaign Bogus claims from the Poor People’s Campaign July 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A gymnast shows us the (proper) way Opinions How do we assess Congress? Opinions A health checkup: What’s the status of patriotism?