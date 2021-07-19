Betty L. Marshall, 71, died Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Betty was born June 15, 1950, in Hartford City, to Donald H. Bockover and Hannah C. Sills Bockover, She married James Marshall on April 21, 2012, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2019.

Survivors include two daughters; Lynette Thiebaud and Dawn (Jay) Brickley, both of Bluffton; three step-daughters; Donna (Paul) Morgan of Liberty Center, Shirley Guldice of Bluffton; and Kathy (Gary) McDonald of Montpelier; and five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard Beeson, Robert Beeson, Daniel Bockover and William Bockover.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

