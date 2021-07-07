Betty J. McKee, 93, of Fort Wayne, a former resident of Ossian, died Sunday evening, July 4, 2021, at home where she lived with her daughter and two grandsons.

Betty was born in Craigville April 17, 1928, to Herman Grover and Della Gerber Grover. She married John E. McKee in Bluffton on April 29, 1949. Her husband preceded her in death on June 22, 2001.

Survivors include two daughters, Sally Schnieders of Delaware, Ohio, and Pamela Seifert of Fort Wayne; three sons, Michael McKee of Fort Wayne, Mark (Julie) McKee of Ossian, and Tim (Marcia) McKee of LaGrange; a sister, Carolyn Siebert of Fort Wayne; and 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Reese; a daughter, Deborah McKee; an infant sister, Bonnie Lue Grover; and one grandson and one great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com