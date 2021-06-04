Wells Superior Court

Criminal Cases

Kevin Wayne Pritchard, 45, Ossian, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 percent or more, a Class C misdemeanor.

Sentenced to 60 days in the Wells County Jail — with all but two days suspended — credited as time served, and placed on probation for 360 days.

Ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. Ordered to pay for his blood test, and pay $725.50 in costs and fees. Driver’s license suspended for 8 days.

Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor and no or improper tail lights or license plate lights were dismissed.

While patrolling Ind. 1 south of Ossian near 800N May 3, a sheriff’s deputy looked in his rearview mirror and saw that an oncoming car that had passed him had no illumination at all to its rear.

The deputy turned around and pulled the vehicle over on Woodcreek Drive.

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee had automatic headlights, but the switch was set to off, the deputy noted in his report to the court.

He also noted that the driver, identified as Pritchard, smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.

A portable Breathalyzer test allegedly showed his alcohol concentration equivalency to be .148 percent, which is above Indiana’s legal limit for intoxication of .08 percent.

Wista A. Fornwalt, 47, Bluffton, violated probation by being charged with identity deception, a Level 6 felony and using alcohol.

Ordered to serve 100 days in the Wells County Jail and have no contact with her victim.

Fornwalt was originally sentenced March 19 on charges of attempted residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Trenton Clay Kiser, 29, Ossian, violated probation by failing to report for a drug screening April 6, 13 and 16; failing to call the drug screen hotline April 8, 9, 19, and 20; testing positive for cocaine and THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) March 22; failing to comply with drug counseling requirements; failing to report to his probation officer April 13 and 16; failing to truthfully answer all reasonable questions posed to him by his probation officer (lying about attending counseling); being arrested in Marshall County (Plymouth) for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a prior conviction for the same offense, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction for the same offense, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; false informing, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and using alcohol.

Ordered to serve 343 days in the Wells County Jail. Credited for 70 days spent in confinement awaiting disposition of his case.

Upon completion of his term of incarceration, his probation will terminate.

Kiser was originally sentenced Nov. 20, 2020, on charges of unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in his body, a Class C misdemeanor.

Cynthia Marie Cushing, 32, Ossian, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Sentenced to 100 days in the Wells County Jail on the marijuana charge and 60 days in the Wells County Jail on the paraphernalia charge. The terms of the sentences are to be served concurrently.

All of the sentences were suspended and she was placed on probation for one year.

Ordered to pay $725 in costs and fees.

On Feb. 26, while serving papers at Larry Hadaway’s Zuercher Street address in Ossian, a sheriff’s deputy reported an odor of burned marijuana coming from the residence.

The deputy noted in his report that the odor was so strong that when the front door was opened the smell of marijuana “hit (him) in the face.”

The deputy asked Hadaway if there was marijuana inside the residence and he admitted there was. Cushing, Hadaway’s girlfriend, reportedly retrieved a small bag of marijuana and a glass pipe. The woman also reportedly showed the deputy the master bedroom where, allegedly, multiple glass smoking devices were within view along with a clear container of marijuana and silver grinder with a green leafy substance inside.

Hadaway was sentenced previously.

Austin Bradfield, 25, Huntertown, charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, entered into an order of conditional discharge.

The duration of the deferred proceedings is one year. If he follows all the directions of the Wells Clounty Probation Department, the charges against him will be dismissed.

Ordered to pay $100.

While performing a probation search of a Bluffton residence March 5, officers reportedly found extensive evidence of drug use. Bradfield was in the residence at the time of the search.

Zachary Thomas Harper, 27, Markle, pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sentenced to a year in the Wells County Jail, all suspended, and placed on probation for one year.

Ordered to pay $525 in costs and fees.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Bluffton police responded to a report of someone operating an off-road vehicle in an area on the north side of Bluffton where municipal sewage mains were being laid.

The officers spotted the vehicles out in a city-owned field near the Bluffton sewage treatment plant. One of the officers activated the white flood lights on his patrol vehicle to gain the operators attention. The officer noted in his report they turned around and looked . The officer then activated the red and blue emergency lights on his vehicle.

At that point, the two allegedly fled heading north. The officer was unable to give chase because of extremely muddy conditions. A perimeter was set up by officers around the area and a foot search was initiated, but the ATVs could neither be seen, nor heard in the darkness.

The officer had at least one suspect in mind and parked near the suspect’s residence on North Main Street. After some time, the officer reportedly spotted a man pushing an all-terrain vehicle out of the darkness into a lit garage. The man turned out to be Harper.

The officer approached and spoke with Harper and he did not deny operating one of the ATVs. He identified the second suspect as Andrew Blake Smith, 27, rural Uniondale.

Harper denied running from the officer and allegedly told the officer he did not see the red and blue lights of the police vehicle.

Mauresha Ross, 23, Fort Wayne, charged with knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a Class A infraction; and operating a vehicle with a license plate that belongs on a different vehicle, a Class C infraction, entered into a contract to withhold prosecution/pre-trial diversion.

Ordered to take all steps necessary to acquire a valid Indiana driver’s license and pay $254 in costs and fees.

An Ossian police officer was parked in the Lighted Gardens parking lot March 16 monitoring traffic when he noticed a vehicle pass by that had only one functioning headlight.

He pulled it over near 1200N and spoke with the driver, Ross, who admitted to having never gotten a driver’s license.

Wells Circuit Court

Criminal Cases

Richard Eugene Dietel, 58, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle after having forfeited his driver’s license for life, a Level 5 felony.

Sentenced to 1,095 days in prison, with the term of the sentence to be served consecutively to a sentence to be meted in Allen County Circuit Court for operating a motor vehicle after having forfeited his driver’s license for life, a Level 5 felony.

Credited for spending 209 days in confinement awaiting disposition of his Wells County case. Said credit of days are to be considered in assessing good conduct time credit.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a Class A infraction, and operating a motor vehicle with a false or fictitious license plate, were dismissed.

On Nov. 5, 2020, an Ossian police officer had his attention drawn to a green Chevrolet pickup truck with a loud muffler northbound on Jefferson Street in Ossian. The officer then witnessed the truck pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. He then caught up to and pulled the vehicle over on Ind. 1 at I-469 in Allen County.

The officer discovered Dietel’s license was suspended for life, a fact of which Dietel admitted to the officer.