Home Lifestyle WCT producing two shows this summer WCT producing two shows this summer June 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Zanesville News: 06-07-2021 Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 06-05-2021 Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: The Game Changer