Virginia “Ginny” M. Schocke, 91, of rural Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021, at her residence.

Ginny was born in Wells County Feb. 3, 1930, to Virgil and Effie Nichelson Clark. She married Bob L. Schocke in Indianapolis on April 4, 1948. Bob preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2000.

A 1948 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Ginny worked in the office at Blue Flame Corp. for 21 years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton as well as the American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. For many years she and Bob enjoyed traveling around the country to camp. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing, but most of all, spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Karen) Schocke of Markle, and David (Tery) Schocke of Bluffton; four daughters, Lynn Schocke of Anderson, Rae Ann (Charlie) Hayden of Ossian, Jan (David) Rindler of Berne, and Bobbi (Dallas) Moser of Bluffton; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Anna Louise Smith of Bluffton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her stepfather, Forrest Blocher; two brothers, Victor and Emery Clark; and two sisters, Mary McAlpine and Celestia Troyer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, officiated by Gary McFarren. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse, Berne.

