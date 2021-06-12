Home Opinions Vaccination incentive program needed Vaccination incentive program needed June 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Where to start and where to end? Howard Rich was one of a kind. Opinions Where the wild things are. (L.A., of course) Opinions It’s time to consider mandatory national service to help heal our broken country