Home RSS Unemployment data for May shows Wells at 3.1% Unemployment data for May shows Wells at 3.1% June 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 06-25-2021 RSS Summer fun RSS ARP statewide tour to make a stop in Bluffton