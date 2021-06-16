Home State & National News U.S. West swelters in record-busting heat, risking wildfires U.S. West swelters in record-busting heat, risking wildfires June 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Schools across U.S. brace for surge of kindergartners in fall State & National News Judge tosses hospital workers’ vaccine requirement challenge State & National News Virus risk stays high for areas avoiding vaccine