Home Opinions Treating Holcomb as ‘lame duck’ will be risky Treating Holcomb as ‘lame duck’ will be risky June 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Things continue to change. Are they for the bettter? Opinions Equality Act slams the door on religious freedom Opinions Saturday’s Sub: Keep those cards and checks coming