Ruth Ann Bailey, 70, of Bluffton, died June 3, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Bluffton July 30, 1950, to Mark and Betty Zook. Her parents survive.

She is also survived by her companion of 23 years, William Roughia of Bluffton; a daughter, Luann and Kimball Black of Fort Wayne; a son, Michael Studabaker of Bluffton; a son-in-law, Daniel Brown of Bluffton; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and three brothers, Kenny Zook, Ron Zook and Fred Zook. all of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Brown, in 2018. A brother, Mike Zook, also preceded her in death.

A private burial service will take place later at Six Mile Cemetery.

Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne is in charge of arrangements.