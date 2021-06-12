NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Wells County Board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids for the services listed below at the Wells County Auditor’s Office, 102 W. Market St., Ste. 205, Bluffton, IN 46714, until 9:00 A.M. EDT on June 19t, 2021. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the regular meeting of the Wells County Board of Commissioners beginning at 9:30 A.M. EDT on _June 21, 2021, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Wells Carnegie Annex, 223 W Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714. The sealed bids will be opened and read aloud immediately after commencement of said meeting.

Pursuant to Ind. Code §§ 6-1.1-4-4.5 and 6-1.1-4-18.5, the Wells County Assessor and the Wells County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will contract for a Professional Appraiser to act as technical advisor regarding real property reassessment, and all other services as described in the specifications. The Professional Appraiser must be either an individual who is certified under Ind. Code § 6-1.1-35.5 and 50 IAC 15-4 as a Level III assessor-appraiser or a firm whose resident supervisor(s) is certified as a Level III assessor-appraiser.

Specifications for this professional services project, which describe the services to be provided and other terms and conditions are available at the Office of the Wells County Assessor.

In comparing bids, consideration will not be confined to price only. The contract shall be awarded to the lowest and best bidder who meets all requirements under law for entering a contract to serve as technical advisor in the assessment of property. It shall be the Bidder’s responsibility to carefully examine each item of the specifications. Any bid not in substantial compliance with the bid specifications will be rejected. The Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any bid and to waive any irregularities in bidding. All bidders are strictly prohibited from making contact with the Commissioners in an attempt to influence the Commissioners’ decision. All bids may be held for a period not to exceed 60 days before the contract is awarded, during which time no bid may be withdrawn.

Kelly Herman

Wells County Assessor

and Secretary of the

Wells County Property

Tax Assessment

Board of Appeals

