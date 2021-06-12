STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2105-MI-000021

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

SUSAN ELAINE MOSSBURG )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

SUSAN ELAINE MOSSBURG, whose mailing address is: 904 W CHERRY ST., BLUFFTON, IN 46714-1723 and if different, my residence address is: in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that SUSAN ELAINE MOSSBURG has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that her name be changed to SUSAN ELAINE SCARLETT.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021, at 9:00 AM

Susan Elaine Mossburg

Petitioner

May 25, 2021

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 5/29, 6/5, 6/12

hspaxlp