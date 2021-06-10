STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2021 TERM
CAUSE NO:
90C01-2105-EU-000031
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF: )
MICHAEL KENT MOORE, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Kari M. Russell was, on June 3, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Kent Moore, deceased, who died on March 25, 2021.
All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Alexandria, Indiana, this 7th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Julie L. Davidson
Julie L. Davidson #24457-48
Attorney at Law
Davidson Law, LLC
2206 South Park Avenue,
Suite 1
Alexandria, IN 46001
Telephone: (765) 724-9770
Facsimile: (765) 724-3853
nb 6/10, 6/17
hspaxlp