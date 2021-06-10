STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2021 TERM

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2105-EU-000031

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF: )

MICHAEL KENT MOORE, )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Kari M. Russell was, on June 3, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Kent Moore, deceased, who died on March 25, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Alexandria, Indiana, this 7th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Julie L. Davidson

Julie L. Davidson #24457-48

Attorney at Law

Davidson Law, LLC

2206 South Park Avenue,

Suite 1

Alexandria, IN 46001

Telephone: (765) 724-9770

Facsimile: (765) 724-3853

nb 6/10, 6/17

