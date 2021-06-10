NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

6/4/2021

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of June, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Billy & Alesha Shepard, 7406 W 1000 S, Warren, IN 46792 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side and rear yard setbacks from 20’ to 10’ for pole barn.

Common location: The subject property is located at 7406 W 1000 S, Warren, Indiana. 46792

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.31 acres in the NE quarter of Section 26 Township 25N Range 10E in Jackson Township.

Dated this 4th day of June, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

