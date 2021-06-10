LEGAL NOTICE OF DUKE

ENERGY INDIANA, LLC’S

STANDARD CONTRACT RIDER NO. 67 CREDITS ADJUSTMENT

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC (“Duke Energy Indiana”) hereby provides notice that on or about June 24, 2021, Duke Energy Indiana will submit an update to its Standard Contract Rider No. 67, Credits Adjustment (“Standard Contract Rider 67”) to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (“Commission”) for approval under the Commission’s thirty-day administrative filing procedures and guidelines. Standard Contract Rider 67 provides the rate adjustment to 1.) refund the IGCC Tax Incentives, 2.) amortization of Excess Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes resulting from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, 3.) implement Step 1 and Step 2 rate changes from the Duke Energy Indiana’s retail rate case, 4.) 2020 reconciliation, and 5.) refund depreciation expense for the Gallagher Plant retirement.

Standard Contract Rider 67 is applicable to all Duke Energy Indiana retail electric customers. This submission is expected to be approved approximately thirty days after filing, unless an objection is made. Any objections may be made by contacting the Secretary of the Commission, Mary M. Becerra or Barbara A. Smith or Randall C. Helmen of the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at the following addresses or phone numbers:

Indiana Utility Regulatory

Commission

101 W. Washington St.

Suite 1500 East

Indianapolis, IN 46204-3407

317-232-2703

Indiana Office of Utility

Consumer Counselor

PNC Center

115 W. Washington St.

Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

317-232-2494.

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

By: Stan Pinegar, President

