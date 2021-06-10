NOTICE OF HEARING

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 20-26-7-37, notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Metropolitan School District of Bluffton-Harrison will meet at 6:00 p.m. on June 21, 2021, at the School Administration Building, 805 E. Harrison Street, Bluffton, Indiana, to hold a hearing to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the following proposed projects: (i) renovation of and improvements to Bluffton-Harrison Middle School, including roof replacement; and (ii) renovation of and improvements to Bluffton High School including HVAC improvements. You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing.

Dated June 10, 2021.

/s/ Board of Education

Metropolitan School

District of Bluffton-Harrison

