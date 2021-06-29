STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2105-ES-000002

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF DAVID J. PYARD, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that MARILYN J. PYARD was on June 2, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of DAVID J. PYARD, deceased, who died on April 17, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate with court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on June 2, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 6/29, 7/6

hspaxlp