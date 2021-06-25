NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District has preliminarily determined to enter into a lease agreement and issue bonds in the aggregate amount of (i) $5,575,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Bluffton Middle School, including roof replacement; and (ii) $5,575,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Bluffton High School, including HVAC improvements.

Dated: June 25, 2021

Mike Murray, Secretary

Bluffton-Harrison

Metropolitan School District

nb 6/25, 7/2

hspaxlp