Public Notice

Des. No. 1802955

The Wells County Board of Commissioners is planning to undertake a road reconstruction project funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The project is located on County Home Road between approximately 0.12 mile south of State Road 116, 0.11 mile west of County Home Road, and 0.17 mile south of County Road (CR) 200 South

Under the preferred alternative, the existing 90-degree curve of County Home Road/CR 450 East will be realigned to the west to eliminate the curve. County Home Road, CR 200 South, and CR 450 East will have a typical section of two 11-foot travel lanes and 6-foot wide shoulders. County Home Road will be converted to a cul-de-sac south of the proposed realignment. Drainage improvements will include new roadside ditches and erosion protection. The project will require closure of the road and the institution of a detour. The total project length is approximately 1.08 miles. Approximately 16.3 acre of permanent right-of-way acquisition is anticipated.

The purpose of the project is to address roadway deterioration, narrow roadways, and limited sight distances surrounding the intersection of CR 200 South and County Home Road. The need for the project is supported by pavement cracking, poor sight distances, and sections of the existing roadway with no shoulders or narrow earth or gravel shoulder areas.

The proposed action does not impact properties listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), on behalf of the FHWA, has issued a “No Historic Properties Affected” finding for the project due to the fact that no historic properties are present within the Area of Potential Effects (APE). In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act, the views of the public are being sought regarding the effect of the proposed project on the historic elements as per 36 CFR 800.2(d), 800.3(e) and 800.6(a)(4). Pursuant to 36 CFR 800.4(d)(1), the documentation specified in 36 CFR 800. 11(d) is available for inspection in Butler, Fairman, & Seufert, Inc. Additionally, this documentation can be viewed electronically by accessing INDOT’s Section 106 document posting website IN SCOPE at http://erms.indot.in.gov/Section106Documents. This documentation serves as the basis for the “No Historic Properties Affected” finding. The views of the public on this effect finding are being sought. Please reply with any comments to Elizabet Biggio, Butler, Fairman, & Seufert, Inc., 9450 Westfield Blvd. Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46240, 317-713-4615, ebiggio@bfsengr.com no later than July 24, 2021.

In accordance with the “Americans with Disabilities Act”, if you have a disability for which Wells County needs to provide accessibility to the document(s) such as interpreters or readers, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Nate Rumschlag, at 260-824-6430 or ADA@wellscounty.org.

nb 6/23

