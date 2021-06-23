LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Public Hearing: Hoosier Highway Reconstruction, Wells County, Indiana

INDOT Des. #: 1900838

Wells County in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will conduct a public hearing in regard to the proposed Hoosier Highway Reconstruction project in Wells County, Indiana. The hearing will convene on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm. at Wells County 4-H Community Building, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, Indiana. The doors will open at 5:30 pm to give participants time to view the displays and talk to project representatives prior to the meeting.

The purpose of the public hearing is to offer all interested persons an opportunity to comment on the draft environmental document and preliminary plans for the Hoosier Highway Reconstruction project. The project is located in Sections 17, 18, 19, and 20 of Township 26 North, Range 12 East in Wells County, Indiana. The general project limits begin on the existing Hoosier Highway, approximately 950 feet south of CR 300 S and continue to approximately 575 north of CR 200 S, along Adams Street for an approximate length of 1.30 miles.

Currently, trucks using this corridor to get to and from the industrial area on Adams Street must cross the railroad tracks twice, once on Hoosier Highway and once again on CR 200 S. The purpose of the project is to relocate the Hoosier Highway corridor in order to eliminate the existing at-grade crossing on Hoosier Highway and allow trucks to avoid the crossing on CR 200 S. An additional benefit of the realignment is that two additional at-grade railroad crossings, one on CR 250 S and one on CR 300 S, can be eliminated.

The proposed improvements include reconstruction of Hoosier Highway to the west of its current location, which will tie into the existing Hoosier Highway to the south and Adams Street to the north. The proposed roadway will consist of two 11-foot lanes with 6-foot shoulders, 4-feet of which will be paved. County Roads 300 S, 250 S, and 200 S will be reconstructed through the limits necessary to construct new intersections. A dedicated left turn lane will be provided for southbound traffic at the intersection of Hoosier Highway and CR 200 S. The proposed design also includes four (4) new cul-de-sacs. One cul-de-sac will be located on CR 300 S, just east of the railroad tracks. Two more cul-de-sacs will be located on either side of the existing at-grade railroad crossing of Hoosier Highway. The last cul-de-sac will be located at the east end of CR 250 S, just west of the railroad tracks. The cul-de-sacs will be designed to provide access for property owners and provide emergency vehicles, school buses, and other traffic with a place to turn around. The roadway drainage system will utilize side ditches that will provide linear storage. The existing field tiles intercepted by the new roadside ditches will be reconnected to the existing county drains in the area. Above ground, overland flow along the north drain tile will be conveyed from the west side of the road to the east side of the road by use of a “level spreader”, which will include a reinforced box culvert to act as an “equalizer” pipe. Proposed construction is anticipated to begin Spring 2023.

Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) will allow the existing Hoosier Highwayto remain open while the new roadway is being constructed off-line. Access to all properties will be maintained until construction of the new intersection with Hoosier Highway begins. At that time, county roads will be closed and detoured.

Right of way acquisition will be necessary for construction of the proposed improvements. Approximately 18.95 acres of permanent right of way and approximately 0.12 acres of temporary right of way will be acquired. Additionally, approximately 1.06 acres of permanent drainage easement will be required. Relocations are anticipated for 1 property.

The proposed improvements will impact existing wetland areas. The anticipated wetland impacts are approximately 0.02 acres.

There will be a short presentation by the design consultant, DLZ Indiana, LLC and an opportunity for the public to make formal statements to be recorded as part of the official hearing transcript. Tentative timetables for right-of-way acquisition and construction will be discussed during the formal presentation. Representatives from DLZ Indiana, LLC will also be available to address specific questions during the initial open house session, and after the formal hearing process. Please be aware, general conversations are not considered part of the official record. All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments collected before, during, and for a period of two (2) weeks after the hearing date, will be evaluated and addressed in the final environmental document. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to the address listed below.

This project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion Level 4 Environmental Document. No significant adverse impacts to the human and natural environment were found during the creation of this document. All interested parties are hereby notified of the availability of the environmental document and preliminary design plans for review at the following locations:

1. Wells County Public Library, 200 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, Phone (260) 824-1612.

2. Wells County Engineering Office: 1600 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, Phone (260) 824-6430.

3. Online at INDOT Fort Wayne District Web Page WWW.FortWayne.indot.in.gov.

All interested persons may express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Matt Doyle, Project Manager at DLZ Indiana, LLC, 2211 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana, 46615 or by email at mdoyle@dlz.com on or before July 23, 2021. Persons may also request the project information and/or Categorical Exclusion (CE) be mailed. Please contact Matt Doyle at (574) 245-1664.

In accordance with the “Americans with Disabilities Act”, Wells County can provide special accommodations for persons with disabilities and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers, or materials in large print. Should special accommodation be needed in regard to the attendance and participation during the public involvement process, please contact the Wells County Engineering Department at (260) 824-6430. In addition, INDOT will provide accommodations for persons with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) requiring auxiliary aids including language interpretations services and document conversion. Should accommodations be required please contact Matt Doyle at (574) 245-1664 or by email at mdoyle@dlz.com.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.212(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Public Involvement Policies and Procedures by the Federal Highway Administration on August 16, 2012.

nb 6/23, 6/30

hspaxlp