Phoebe A. Boze, 89, of Berne, a former resident of Wells County, died Friday evening, June 11, 2021 at the Swiss Village Retirement Community.

She was born March 15, 1932 in Bluffton, Indiana to Howard and Della Hime Buel. She married Dr. Robert L. Boze Aug. 9, 1953, in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Elaine) Boze of Berne and Michael (Rosemary) Boze of Winona Lake; a sister, Arlene Gordon of Bluffton; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren..

In addition to her husband and her parents, Phoebe was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Boze; a sister, Eva Mae (Buel) Green; and a brother, Roger Buel.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Bethel Brethren Church in Berne. Interment will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery. Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. There will be additional calling one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that all individuals please wear masks for the visitation and funeral service.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana. Online condolences: https://www.zwickjahn.com