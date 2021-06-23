Patricia A. “Pat” Frantz, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, June 21, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Pat was born May 13, 1937, in Wells County, to Lawrence M. Frantz and Velva Meredith Frantz.

Pat attended Liberty Center High School. She worked for 25 years at Wells Community Hospital in the Dietary Department. She was a member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers Fred L. (Cindea) Frantz and Richard D. Frantz, both of Liberty Center, along with several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Vicki L. Frantz.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Pat’s family at www.thomarich.com