Olevia Pearl Ingle, 96, of Bluffton, a former resident of Ossian, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at the River Terrace Retirement Community.

She was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Huntingburg, Ind., to Fred and Travie Woods Lewis.

She worked as an assistant cashier at Ossian State Bank, retiring after 25 years of service. Olevia was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church. She loved her husband, family, and even the dogs, but most importantly, she loved the Lord, and the family celebrates that she and Jack are together in Heaven.

Surviving are her sons, Dr. Mark (Jane) Ingle of Ossian and Gary (Dalene) Ingle of Indian Trail, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Benjamin, Ryan, and Bethany; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and a sister, Joyce Emerson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Jack Ingle, in 2002, and her siblings, Emma Armstrong, Leona Dittmer, and Kenneth Lewis.

Per Olevia’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, 701 S. Jefferson St. in Ossian.

Memorials in her honor of her memory may be made to the Ossian United Methodist Church Building Fund.

