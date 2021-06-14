IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2103-EU-000015

Notice is hereby given that RITA A. KING, KEITH E. NESTLEROAD, and RICKY A. KING were on the 17th day of March, 2021, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of MARJORIE A. RUEL, deceased, who died on the 10th day of February, 2021, and were authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 17th day of March, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

