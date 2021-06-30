TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-21-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $52,876.40

Cause Number: 90D01-1912-MF-000038

Plaintiff: CITIMORTGAGE, INC.

Defendant: ANGELA M. MIKEL and PHILLIP T. OSWALT

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of Lot Numbered One (1) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Studabaker, Todd and Sale’s Columbian Addition to the City of Bluffton, described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot Numbered 1; thence south, 108.48 feet along the east line of said Lot Number 1; thence west 50.00 feet parallel with the north line of said Lot Number 1 to the west line thereof; thence north, 108.48 feet to the northwest corner of said Lot Number 1;

thence east 50.00 feet along the north line of said Lot Number 1 to the place of beginning. EXCEPTING THEREFROM: Starting at the northeast corner of said Lot Numbered 1; thence south, 108.48 feet along the east line of said Lot Number 1; thence west, 39.97 feet parallel with the north line of said Lot Number 1 to the north line of the tract described in Deed Record 95, page 29 which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing west, 13.03 feet parallel with the north line of said Lot Number 1 to the west line of said Lot Number 1; thence north, 0.29 feet along said west line to the northwest corner of said deed record 95, page 29; thence east 13.03 feet along the north line of said Deed Record 95, page 29 to the place of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 1004 LANCASTER ST, BLUFFTON, IN 46714-1704

Parcel No. 90-08-04-537-013.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Harrison Township

Bryan K Redmond,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC

8415 Allison Pointe Boulevard,

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

Atty File#: 102308F01

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

