STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2106-MI-00023
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE )
OF: PHUC QUANG NGUYEN, )
Petitioner )
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Petitioner, Phuc Quang Nguyen, whose mailing and residential address is 510 West Dustman Road, Apartment 44, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, of Wells County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Wells County Circuit Court on June 2, 2021, requesting that his name be changed to Peter Quang Nguyen.
Notice is further given any person has the right to appear at a hearing on this Petition on September 20, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. and to file objections to said Petition.
Dated: 6/16, 2021
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Gina M. Eisenhut
Attorney #36307-35
105 N. Main Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
Telephone: (260) 846-6788
Attorney for Petitioner
nb 6/21, 6/28, 7/6
hspaxlp