STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2106-MI-00023

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE )

OF: PHUC QUANG NGUYEN, )

Petitioner )

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

Petitioner, Phuc Quang Nguyen, whose mailing and residential address is 510 West Dustman Road, Apartment 44, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, of Wells County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Wells County Circuit Court on June 2, 2021, requesting that his name be changed to Peter Quang Nguyen.

Notice is further given any person has the right to appear at a hearing on this Petition on September 20, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. and to file objections to said Petition.

Dated: 6/16, 2021

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Gina M. Eisenhut

Attorney #36307-35

105 N. Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: (260) 846-6788

Attorney for Petitioner

nb 6/21, 6/28, 7/6

hspaxlp