The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed quotes for the purchase of vacuum leaf collector. Specifications may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Quotes must be returned to the office of the Clerk Treasurer by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety which will be held on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

nb 6/1, 6/8

