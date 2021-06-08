Goldie “Moretta” Eads, 88, of Berne, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Wednesday, June 15, 1932, in Wells County. She married Larry Eads Saturday, Jan. 12, 1980, in Portland.

Moretta was a 1950 graduate of Petroleum High School. She enjoyed working with flowers, playing piano, and knitting.

Loving survivors include her husband, Larry Eads of Berne; three sons, Garry (Julie) Foltz of Bay City, Mich., Timothy (Lanice) Foltz of Roann, and Ken (Rhonda) Foltz, Bryant; two daughters, Eugenia Brewster of Decatur and Lou Ann (Dale) Langstaff of Ontario, Canada; a stepdaughter, Kimberly McDonald of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four brothers, LeRoy (Elaine) Harshman of Pennville, DeeWayne (Marcey) Harshman of Fort Wayne, David (Rhonda) Harshman of Rochester, and Paul (Diane) Harshman of Fairmount; and two sisters, Wilma Baumgartner of Fort Wayne and Brenda (Al) Harshman of Hamilton, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Harshman; her mother, Nancy (Swartz) Harshman; a sister, June Kerns; and a son-in-law, Michael McDonald.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, with Pastor Dave McClellan officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey.

Preferred memorials are to the Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St. Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com