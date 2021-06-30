Martha G. Rupel, 95, passed away Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born on Feb. 22, 1926, in Pennville, to Ott and Eda Muth Fenters, Martha married Fred R. Rupel Sr. in Fort Recovery, Ohio, Aug. 21, 1954; he preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2017.

Martha was a homemaker and worked at the Dutch Mill and Traditions Restaurants for many years. She and her husband especially enjoyed eating out at Richard’s Restaurant and going to Wal-Mart in Bluffton.

She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Martin of Pierceton, and Lois (Jerry) Murray of Bluffton; a son, Fred R. (Rhonda) Rupel Jr. of Bluffton; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren and one expected.

Aside from her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Sydonna Sell, Esther O’Brien and Ruth Ingle; three brothers, Robert, Charles and James Fenters; a granddaughter, Jill Fair; one great-granddaughter, Lydia Murray; and a great-grandson, Mason Melton.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, with a funeral service starting immediately after visitation at 1 p.m. Pastor Adam Carroll will officiate. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com