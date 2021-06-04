Home News Legion to serve pancakes and sausage Saturday Legion to serve pancakes and sausage Saturday June 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Norwell High School lists 2nd semester honor roll News Wells Court Docket: 06-04-2021 News Vendors planning to attend the market on the plaza Saturday