City of Bluffton

June 16, 2021

Special called Council meeting

6:30 pm

Council Chambers

128 E. Market St.

The Common Council of the City of Bluffton will hold a special called working session regarding fire station(s) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

nb 6/11

