Joe Edmond Kyle, 81, of Montpelier, died June 2, 2021.

He was born Nov. 18, 1939.

He is survived by his daughters, Rachel (Chris) Taylor of Bixby, Ok., and Sarah (Andy) Keeling of Hartford City; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ernie Kyle and Blanche Marie Kyle; and a brother, Robert Kyle.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Family visitation will be prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m., and a graveside service will follow directly after at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

