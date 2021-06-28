Jann R. McAfee, 56, of Tocsin, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a sudden collapse during a 5-kilometer race.

Jann was born July 1, 1964, in Fort Wayne, to Robert and Betty Lindemann McAfee. He married Holly Perry July 27, 1985, in Tocsin; she survives.

Jann graduated in 1982 from Norwell High School and then started working various jobs, but later, after graduating from IPFW at the age of 40, he pursued a career as a schoolteacher. Jann taught middle school math in the Fort Wayne Community Schools for 11 years, where he also coached basketball and soccer.

In 2015, Jann was given the opportunity to return to Norwell to teach, and for the past six years he taught math at Norwell Middle School, where he also served as a cross country and track coach.

In his free time, Jann enjoyed golfing, singing, hiking and motorcycle rides with his wife. More than anything else, Jann will be remembered as a Christian man who lived for and loved Jesus. Everyone who knew him knew he was content to serve others here on earth, but even more excited to finish his race and meet Jesus.

In addition to his wife, Jann is survived by two sons, Joshua (Ashley) McAfee of Tocsin and Caleb (Rebecca) McAfee of North Manchester; a daughter, Amy McAfee of New Haven; two grandchildren, JJ and Ivana McAfee; two brothers, Terry (Mary) McAfee of Fairfax, Va., and Jeff (Linda) McAfee of Berne; a sister, Karen (Dave) Dunlap of Albion; along with his father- and mother-in-law, Howard and Bev Perry of Bluffton.

Jann is preceded in death by his parents.

Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Norwell Middle School gymnasium. Those attending are asked to please enter through Door 33 or Door 36. A private family memorial service will be held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, officiated by Pastor Gary Aupperle.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that a tree be planted in Jann’s memory or a memorial donation be made to the Norwell Middle School athletic department.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com