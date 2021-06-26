James L. “Jim” Petrie

James L. “Jim” Petrie, 71, a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Kendallville, Ind., and was the son of the late Vera Petrie.

Jim worked for International Harvester prior to a 33-year career at the Fort Wayne General Motors plant. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, reading, and watching IU basketball. Jim loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of Life Church in Huntington.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen Petrie; sons, Jeffrey (Christine) Petrie and Chris (Valerie) Petrie; his grandchildren, Brittany, Caiden, and Hudson; and his siblings, Sharon Smith, Joyce Bell, and Dave Petrie.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Gene Petrie.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at UAW 2209 Hall, 5820E-900N, Roanoke, with calling from 5 p.m. until the service.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.