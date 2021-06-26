Home Sports Harris named aquatics director of Bluffton ‘Y’ Harris named aquatics director of Bluffton ‘Y’ June 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports A night of summer ball Sports VanMeter rides a hot streak to a spot on the D’backs roster Sports Junior League baseball: Extreme Auto wins twice