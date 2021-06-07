Gregory Alan Richey, 69, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 14, 1951, in Fort Wayne, the son of David Samuel and Hope (Borne) Richey, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Debra Richey; children, Jeffrey (Jill) Richey, Jeremy (Nikki) Richey, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Richey, Jillian (Felix) Echevarria, and Jessica Richey; brothers, David (Pat) Richey and Jonathan (Karen) Richey; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandson; and mother-in-law, Irene Eiden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janel in 1976.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior.

The service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Visitation will also be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials to honor Greg’s memory may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

