Gregory A. Grewe, 63, of rural Ossian, died Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, at his residence.

Greg was born in Fort Wayne, on Nov. 27, 1957, to Edwin W. Grewe Sr. and Edna A. (Schneider) Grewe; they preceded him in death.

He is survived by a sister, Susan Rayburn of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and brother, Edwin W. Grewe Jr. of Lakeland, Fla.

No public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton is in charge of the arrangements.

