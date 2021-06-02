OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Elise R. Smith 74, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening May 31, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Elise was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Bluffton to Richard L. and Margaret H. Burkhead Maddock. Elise was a 1964 graduate of Warren High School. She started as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Caylor Nickel Clinic in 1968 and had various medical positions until retiring in 2012 from Markle Medical Center. She was a lifelong member of Boehmer Methodist Church in Liberty Center holding many different positions within the church. Elise was an avid NASCAR and Indianapolis 500 fan. She was an exceptional cook. Elise enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren along with traveling with her husband.

On Dec. 27, 1969, in Liberty Center, Elise married Jon C. Smith; they have shared 51 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband Jon C. Smith of Bluffton; daughter, Christina L. Byanski (Kurt) of Anderson; son, Jon C. Smith Jr. (Lisa) of Columbia City; three grandchildren, Logan Smith of Wentzville, Mo., Isabella Byanski of Anderson, and Layla Smith of Columbia City; a sister, Michele Stafford (Terry) of Warren; along with four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kent Maddock.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Barry Humble officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Boehmer Methodist Church or the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com