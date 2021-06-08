Home Lifestyle Decor of the Bradley will feature local artists Decor of the Bradley will feature local artists June 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Life with kids can be a bowl of cherries — or another fruit Lifestyle WCT producing two shows this summer Lifestyle Zanesville News: 06-07-2021