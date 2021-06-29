David S. Secrest, 44, of rural Bryant, died at 1 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 4, 1976, in Lorain County, Ohio.

Survivors include his father, Roger Eugene Secrest of Hartford City; two sons, Cameron S. Secrest of Fort Wayne and Christopher D. Secrest of Hartford City; a brother, Tony E. Secrest of Hartford Cit; and a sister, Shonia M. (Alen) Secrest of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dreama Sue Emerson Secrest.

Calling will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com