Daniel Lynn Stove of Ossian passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021, at the age of 63. He was born in Fort Wayne to Richard Stove and Anna Foulks, who preceded him in death. Dan graduated from Norwell High School in 1976. He worked for 40 years at Heraldize Inc. and an additional four years at Foil Die International Inc.

Dan enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, and softball. Other loves included NASCAR and Harleys, but he found immeasurable peace and pleasure in family as he often took nieces and nephews to the movies for their birthdays and spent time with family hiking and camping in Colorado or vacationing in Florida. He and his wife organized the Coverdale family reunions for several years, including the 100th annual Coverdale family reunion. His greatest joy was found in his granddaughters who adored him.

Dan is survived by his wife, Robin Ann Stove of Ossian; his son, Travis (Ashley) Stove of Fort Wayne; granddaughters Kinsley and Clara Stove; siblings, Dave (Jayne) Stove of Ossian, Mary (Russ) Laurence of Poneto, Mike (Denice Bruick) Stove of Fort Wayne, Jeff (Gretchen) Stove of Shawnee, Kan., Jim Stove of Fort Wayne, and Terry (Jen) Stove of Olathe, Kan.; and 34 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; 88 Cardinal Pass Decatur, IN 46733. Service will immediately follow. Burial in Prospect Cemetery Markle. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.