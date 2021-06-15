Brian S. Needler, 62, of Montpelier, died at 2:52 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born May 27, 1959, in Hartford City, to Raymond J. Needler and Jeannette A. Williams Needler. His parents survive in Montpelier.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Michael) Peterson of Fairmount and Jennifer (Michael) Bailey of Fort Wayne; three granddaughters; and three brothers, Michael R. Needler and David L. Needler, both of Montpelier, and Mark S. Needler of Enville, Tenn.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thurday at the funeral home, with internment in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

