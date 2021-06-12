Barry M. “Mike” Joker, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a fall.

Barry M. Joker, 71

Mike was born May 22, 1950, in Fort Wayne to Glenn L. Joker and Betty Reed Joker. He married Sandra K. Agler Burry April 19, 2016, in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; his wife survives.

Mike graduated from Elmhurst High School and worked as a maintenance technician for Viking and then for Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana. He loved working on anything with a motor including cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, and scooters. He loved the challenge of fixing and improving anything he touched. He was generous with those talents, and he readily made friends with similar interests

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by two daughters, Diana Littlejohn and Jennifer Joker, both of Fort Wayne; three brothers, Robert Joker of Ossian, Terry Joker of Fort Wayne, and Jeff Joker of Florida; two sisters, Patricia (Dick) Daggett of California and Suzanne Hart of Yoder; along with eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three stepchildren, and seven step-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 3 p.m. Monday at the top of Mike’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

A private burial service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com