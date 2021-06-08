Ann Christine Holse Miller, 71, of Roanoke, passed away  Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Ann is survived by her husband of 26 years, Dewayne; a son, James Fisher; five daughters, Candy (John) Graber, Sheryl (Randy) Helton, Holly (Scott) Clark, Jode (David) Grassi, and Christina (Jonathan) Coppock; and six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for noon Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne. There will be visitation for two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

