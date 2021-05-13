A “New to Us” Anglekeep springtime surprise may indeed have been a long overlooked visitor. Angelkeep tries very hard not to ignore any newcomer to its humble habitat, but one such bug may have been shamefully neglected and gone years without a proper introduction. Shame on Angelkeep. With sincerest apology that can be rendered to an insect, Angelkeep presents Western Conifer Seed Bug, WCSB for short.

The acronym — WCSB — makes this bug appear it was from Wells County. Like WCPL, Wells County Public Library. WCHS, Wells County Historical Society. WCGS, Wells County Genealogical Society. WC4-H. WCYMCA. WCHD, God bless their strained healthy efforts. You get the idea.

To be fair, WCSB was mentioned as a shortened nickname first at Wikipedia. Angelkeep arrived at the name independently, discovering Wiki’s duplication after the fact.

To be fair, WCSB may have been observed previously, written off as an undesirable stink bug. Angelkeep watched seven magnificent butternut squash vine-ripen one autumn, only to find that overnight an army of stink bugs riddled the food to a harvestable zero. That stinks. The SB, stinkbug, pandemic was an Asian import first recognized in fall of 1998 in PA. By 2010 it became an Eastern nuisance, a disaster for many food farmers. Angelkeep gave up trying to grow winter squash due to SB. It’s not profitable to fight them in a home garden bed.

When WCSB appeared riding the backrest of Angelkeep’s patio rocking chair, it had the appearance of a mutated stink bug. Larger. WCSB measured three-quarter inch without counting the longer legs and protruding antenna which nearly doubled its length. It appeared as a stink bug stretched lengthwise with steroids. It could fly, and audibly click.

One saving grace for WCSB over SB, stink bug, came in the fact it visited alone, not part of a veggie plant killing army. It seemed friendly, albeit peculiar, thus photos and even videos shot served for future research.

WCSB had a similar shield-like back (technically referred to as elytra, hardened forewings) with interesting design in variegated brown and black colorings with tan and black stripes along outer sides. Legs proved to be a bit longer, but at the time yet appeared to be simply a brute size SB.

During the zoomed photo session the peculiar legs indicated something quite different than any old stinky normal SB. One joint in both of WCSB’s hindmost legs had a flat, flared appearance. This brought back to Angelkeep a childhood memory of a favorite cartoon character, Popeye the Sailor Man, who grew “…strong to the finich cause I eats me spinach,” as he sang at the end of each cartoon. His skinny sweetheart, Olive Oyl, loved him for it.

WCSB received no touch-test, as originally the bug was believed to be SB. It was not handled to see if it offered a protective stinky smell. It would have. WCSB again mimicked SB in that manner. Some claim, again not Angelkeep tested, the scent of WCSB is more of a pungent scent of pine, musky, if you will. A true stink bug has been tested at Angelkeep, and the “aroma” is enough to gag a maggot.

WCSB’s scientific classification and binomial name help explain the odd leg appearance. Western Conifer Seed Bug is Leptoglossus occidentalis, of the family Coreidae. Coreidae refers to “leaf-footed bugs.” The protrusion of the hind legs appearing like Popeye’s forearms, are indeed leaf shaped and thin like a leaf. It’s appeared like the leg had swallowed a leaf whole, if legs could swallow leaves.

Wikipedia admitted WCSB, colloquially, was referred to as a stink bug, but that bug’s family is Pentatomidae, not Coreidae. See the difference? Who cares? Right? They both stink. But those sexy leaf-like legs are a sight to behold if you have not seen them before.

WCSB, a c1910 western Rocky Mountain native, first discovered Indiana in 1990. Only in the past few years have Angelkeep’s conifers produced large amounts of cones, perhaps the reason for the delayed observance of WCSB as it feeds on sap in cones. Where has Angelkeep found Western Conifer Seed Bugs in abundance? Ouabache State Park. Buy the annual pass, OSP is nature far beyond anything Angelkeep offers.

Mr. Daugherty is a Wells County resident who, along with his wife Gwen, enjoy their backyard and have named it “Angelkeep.”