Thomas ‘Tom’ Courtney III

Thomas “Tom” J. Courtney III, 61, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center after a short battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 4, 1959, to Thomas J. Courtney Jr., who precedes him in death, and Joan M. (Yosick) Courtney, who still resides in Grove City, Ohio.

Aside from his mother, Tom is survived by his lifelong love, Julie Anstaett of Bluffton; Julie’s daughter, Mona Anstaett of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Brian (Susan) Courtney of Grove City, Ohio; a sister, Cathy (Donnie) Dotson of Grove City, Ohio, and his beloved dog, Max.

A 1977 graduate of Grove City High School, Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, as well as the Knights of Columbus, Council 7555. He had a passion for music and was an accomplished bass player with several bands in Columbus, Ohio, for many years. In addition to music, Tom was an NHRA Drag Racing fan. He enjoyed rooting for the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Yankees, attending music concerts, as well as attending auctions, car shows, and swap meets.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the mass at the church. The mass will be officiated by Fr. David Violi. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, to be put to use for pro-life and other charitable needs.

