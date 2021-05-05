Home Opinions Stranded on Trump Island, the GOP lets Biden play the long game Stranded on Trump Island, the GOP lets Biden play the long game May 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A little discomfort, and then ready to roll Opinions … but what’s he doing to unify the country? Opinions Bumpy roller coaster ride finally over