Tigers baseball tops Woodlan

Bluffton’s baseball team won 8-3 at Woodlan on Friday.

Bluffton (11-14-1) needed eight innings to get the job done, scoring five runs in that first extra inning to seal the deal.

The score was tied 3-3 after four innings and neither side was able to get a run for the next three innings.

The Tigers had 12 hits in the game, with Braxton Betancourt leading the way. He went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run.

Eli Garrett and Cooper King each added two hits.

Betancourt started the game on the mound and pitched six innings, allowed nine hits and three runs (two earned), struck out two, and walked two.

Kaden Gerber got the win in relief, pitching two innings and allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two and walking two.

Bluffton will close out its regular seaosn on Saturday with a home doubleheader against Southwood.

SW golf beats Madison-Grant

Southern Wells’ boys’ golf team defeated Madison-Grant 215-216 in a match on Thursday.

James Foss shot a 42 to finish as the medalist. Following him on Southern Wells were Gabe McElhaney at 53, Tristen Worster at 58, and Archer Jones at 62.

Southern Wells will compete again on Saturday in the ACAC Championship at Celina Lynx.

NHS JV baseball team defeats Leo

Norwell’s JV baseball team defeated Leo 11-7.

Lane Lewis pitched a complete game for Norwell on the mound and gave up four earned runs while striking out five and walking one.

Graham Gaier and Cohen Bailey both had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Cooper Sloan and Dylan Ray each added two hits as well. Trey Bodenheimer hit a grand slam for his only hit of the ballgame as well.

QCC wins 5 of 6 in Koufax baseball

Quality Car Care has been on a hot stretch in Sandy Koufax baseball.

QCC defeated the Decatur Yankees 10-5, with Jarrett McEvoy getting the win on the mound.

QCC had eight hits in the game. Justice Randall hit a double and a single. Dec Grieser and Logan Cotton each hit two singles. Owen Lesh added a single as well.

QCC defeated Soul Pig 9-6. It was 6-6 after seven innings, and QCC finally scored three runs in the 10th to come away with the win.

Gavin Sawyer was the winning pitcher in the game. He combined with McEvoy to strike out 15 in the game.

Dane Schlaugenhauf, Grieser, and Cotton all had multiple hits in the game.

QCC defeated the Monroe Crushers 4-2, with Cotton getting the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings, striking out 15, and allowing two hits. He added a double and a single at the plate.

Marcus Randall hit three singles, Schlaugenhauf hit two singles, and Lesh added one single.

QCC shut out the Ossian Angels 9-0, with Cotton being the winning pitcher again. He teamed up with Sawyer to strike out 14 and allow no hits.

QCC totaled nine hits at the plate, led by a Randall home run. Parker NAsh added two singles, while Grieser, McEvoy, Cotton, and Sawyer each added one single.

QCC picked up another win over the Bluffton Elks by a 6-5 score.

Sawyer picked up the win on the mound. Meanwhile at the plate, Randall hit a triple, and Cotton and Baily Yergler each hit two singles.

With the game tied up in the bottom of the seventh, QCC loaded the bases with three singles. Then Yergler hit one more to win the game.

QCC lost a close one to the Geneva Stars by a 14-13 score.

QCC had 14 hits at the plate, with Cotton hitting a triple and two singles to lead the way. Sawyer and Nash each added two singles, and Schlaugenhauf added one more.

QCC led 7-2 after one inning, but several errors led to Geneva getting back into the game. Then with the score tied in the seventh, Geneva strung some hits tgether to win the game.